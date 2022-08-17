Planned Parenthood will spend record $50 million in midterm elections

The nation's leading organization that provides reproductive health care is planning to spend loads of money on November's midterm elections in an effort to get pro-choice candidates elected.

According to the Associated Press, Planned Parenthood will spend a record $50 million on campaigns and outreach in states where abortion rights could be restricted or banned.

The news outlet reported that the group's previous record was $45 million, which they spent on the 2020 elections.

The nine states the group will focus on are Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where the group will be supporting Democratic politicians running against anti-abortion Republican candidates, The Washington Post reported.

“Abortion rights are going to play a huge role in this election,” Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, the group’s political action committee, told The Washington Post. “The stakes have truly, truly never been higher.”

News of the group's spending record comes two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which allowed a constitutional right to have an abortion, the news outlet reported.