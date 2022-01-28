Watch
Philippines lifts ban on foreign tourists as outbreak eases

Aaron Favila/AP
A woman stands beside a sign to remind passengers to show their vaccination card before riding at a jeepney terminal in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were banned from riding public transport in the Philippine capital region Monday in a desperate move that has sparked protests from labor and human rights groups. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 17:33:32-05

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines will lift a ban on the entry of foreign tourists and businesspeople next month after nearly two years.

The move is expected to revive the battered tourism industry after the latest coronavirus outbreak fueled by the omicron variant started to ease.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said Friday the country will reopen its doors to travelers from more than 150 countries with visa-free privileges starting Feb. 10.

Foreign guests will no longer be required to quarantine in government-designated centers if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative prior to arrival.

Those who are unvaccinated, however, could face arrest if they defy orders and do not stay at home, the Associated Press reported.

The government had planned to lift the ban on Dec. 1 but postponed it as the omicron spread.

