On-demand barber and Phoenix nonprofit offer free haircuts to people in need

PHOENIX — People in need got access to free haircuts and showers Tuesday in downtown Phoenix.

Clipdart, an on-demand barber service, teamed up with Nourish Phoenix to give out free haircuts to anyone who needed them.

It's the third time they organized an event like this one at the nonprofit. Nourish Phoenix is open five days a week and provides food and clothes to community members.

About 20 student and professional barbers volunteered their time and services.

Kyle Parker founded Clipdart after he couldn't get access to a barber when he was in college. He said he wants everyone to have the opportunity to look and feel their best.

"They sit in the chair, if they want a fade, they get a fade. If they want facial hair. We have cosmetologists braid if they want a braid. It's completely up to the client, there's no restrictions," he said.

Parker said the Clipdart app is still in testing, but he's hoping to do community outreach as much as possible.

"It's not only that they're getting a great haircut that makes them feel good about themselves, but most of the time these people in these situations, they just want someone to talk to," Parker said.

Barry Eige came out Tuesday to get a fresh cut.

"It always helps looking presentable. I work day labor so it helps my appearance at other places maybe to get hired full-time," he said.

Eige used to volunteer at Nourish Phoenix.

"It started off because I got a traffic ticket, and this was my punishment. I did that for 24 hours and I liked it, and I stayed," he said.

This time, he's back for a summer 'do. He said these kinds of events are great for the community.

"It's good because a lot of people down in this area need it," Eige said.

Katt Dillon brought her two boys. She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I mean it helps a lot of people. Especially for the kids and people who can't afford haircuts because haircuts aren't cheap really, depending on where you go," Dillon said.

Clipdart hopes to host more events with Nourish Phoenix. Parker said they're preparing for another one later in the summer. They will announce the date on social media.

Learn more about Clipdart here. Learn more about services provided by Nourish Phoenix here.

This story was originally published by Claudia Rupcich on KNXV in Phoenix.