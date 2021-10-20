Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls

The Olympic flame has arrived in Beijing amid calls from critics for a boycott of the Winter Games which are set to be staged in February.

The flame was received by Beijing's Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the top official in the Chinese capital.

Beijing is the first city to be awarded hosting rights to both the Summer and Winter Games.

Human rights critics say China's oppression of political critics, minority groups including Tibetans and Uyghurs and a crackdown in Hong Kong should prompt athletes and politicians to shun the event.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will run from Feb. 4-20.

Only spectators from mainland China will be allowed to attend.