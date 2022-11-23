Officials: Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals 'executed' in Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma said a man was arrested in connection to the "execution" of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, around 4 p.m. after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving.

OSBI said Chen was arrested without incident and will be extradited to Oklahoma, where he will face murder and shooting with intent to kill charges.

In an earlier statement, the agency said the victims included one woman and three men that were described as Chinese nationals. Their identities were not released.

OSBI said another victim, also described as a Chinese national, was injured and air flighted to an area hospital.

According to the agency, at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a male suspect entered a building where several employees were inside at the time.

"The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began," the agency said.

The agency added that the murders did not appear to be random.

Initially, the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office contacted OSBI to assist in the quadruple homicide.

The agency said deputies found the four victims after the sheriff's office received a report about a hostage situation.