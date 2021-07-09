Watch
Official: Bodies of three Paraguayans found in Florida condo

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A view of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 23:08:51-04

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay's foreign minister says rescuers have found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium the bodies of Sophia López Moreira, the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Abdo, the husband of López Moreira and the youngest of their three children.

Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told Paraguay's ABC Cardinal radio station the two other children and the family's nanny are still missing.

Paraguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement last month that the six Paraguayans were missing, including Luis Pettengill, Lady Luna Villalba, Sophia, and three children.

The Paraguayans were among several Latin American citizens in the condominium when it collapsed on June 24.

Rescue workers at the South Florida site are now focused on finding remains unaccounted for — instead of survivors.

