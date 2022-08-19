Off-duty officer charged with kneeling on teen in Illinois

An off-duty Chicago police officer is facing charges for an incident in Park Ridge, Illinois. Michael Vitellaro was seen on video kneeling on a teenager who he thought stole his son’s bike, according to CNN.

Vitellaro allegedly forced the teen to the ground.

Video from area businesses indicated the teen was not the person who took the bike.

“As J.N. touched the bicycle, defendant, who had exited his car shortly before, walked up to J.N., grabbed J.N.’s forearm and pushed J.N. to the ground,” said the complaint.

Vitellaro was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery.

He has been with the Chicago Police since 2000.