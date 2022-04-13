NYPD names Frank James as suspect in subway attack

NEW YORK — New York Police have now named Frank James as a suspect in the subway attack where 10 people were shot.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

Up until Wednesday morning, James was only named as a person of interest.

Police were still searching for the alleged gunman after the Tuesday morning shooting interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

The search for James began when police found he may have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Investigators stressed they weren’t sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

In one YouTube video uploaded Monday, James reportedly said he thought about killing people who hurt him, CNN reported.

The FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals and other agencies have joined NYPD in the investigation.

People with information about the incident are asked to call 800-577-TIPS.