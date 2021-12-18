Watch
North Carolina family surprised with Christmas display

CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 23:11:19-05

4,000 lights and 200 feet of garland make up a Christmas display in North Carolina.

And it was all a surprise for the Alvarez family.

Geisha, Angel, and their eight children were gifted a Christmas display to rival Clark Griswold's.

The surprise was pulled off by Brandon Stephens - president of Christmas decor and seven others.

We were able to knock the display out in probably four and a half hours," said Stephens.

Since 2005, the company has installed Christmas decorations free-of-charge to 200 deserving families.

Two people nominated the Alvarez family.

"It makes us happy. It makes us know that what we do for other people, help them out in a time of need, it counts for something," said Angel Alvarez.

Geisha is working towards a degree while taking care of her husband.

He sustained a traumatic brain injury when his convoy was hit by an IED in Iraq.

He's also a two-time cancer survivor.

The Alvarez family is thankful, which has made their holiday a little more bright.

