Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 8:13 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 21:13:37-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is gathering strength and threatening to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane.

Forecasters say it could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service says Nicholas could produce tornadoes along coastal areas.

The storm is likely to strike the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.

Although the system is expected to generate only a fraction as much rain as Harvey, nearly all of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education