NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleads guilty to 2 charges

SEATTLE (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance last summer, as part of an agreement that spares him further jail time.

Sherman was arrested last July after police said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home.

Sherman pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass.

He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.

He has said he was “deeply remorseful."

Sherman spent most of his NFL career in Seattle. He later moved on to San Francisco, where he spent three seasons. In 2021, he signed with Tampa Bay.

He will be a free agent later this month.