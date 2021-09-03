New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack.

She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group.

She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

Ardern said that because the man was under constant monitoring, a police surveillance team and a special tactics group were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of the attack starting.

She said that three of those who had been stabbed were seriously injured.

