New owl species discovered on tiny African island in Gulf of Guinea

Researchers in west Africa say they believe they've discovered a brand new owl species.

The Principe scops owl, as it is called, was found on a tiny tropical island off the coast of west Africa, located in the Gulf of Guinea.

The researchers say they believe it is found exclusively on the island, called Príncipe.

A new species of owl has been identified, the Principe Scops Owl. It is endemic (found only there) on the tiny island of Principe off the west coast of Africa. pic.twitter.com/a1u5jRdajm — Scottish Owl Centre (@ScotOwl) November 1, 2022

While there was recored evidence that it existed, dating back to at least 1998, scientist say they first started researching the owl trying to located the species in 2016.

A local guide who also acted as a harvester of gray parrots on the island, later became a ranger for a park there and is credited for playing a major role in locating the new species.

"Bikegila," as he is known is credited with the discovery. He is said to have been one of the first known people to spot the bird in the 1990s.

National Geographic reported that that “for nearly a quarter century, he’s assisted scientists on every expedition undertaken to find the owl, including the trip that led to the first-ever photographic evidence of the species, in 2016."

Scientists had to use various key indicators to decipher if the own was actually new.

The owl is one of 59 species of scops-owl. This one is called the O. bikegila.

Bárbara Freitas, an evolutionary biologist at the Spanish National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid said, “We have multiple pieces, like the owl’s vocalizations, its morphology, and its genetics, and then we can put together all the data and see if it was actually new.”

We analyzed the performance of AudioMoth automatic sound recorders and TADARIDA software in studying the recently discovered Príncipe Scops Owl: its distribution & vocal activity + identification of sex & individuals pic.twitter.com/FJQJp1Fa3R — Bárbara Freitas (@brbbfreitas) November 5, 2020

Nigel Collar, an African scops-owl expert at the nonprofit BirdLife International said, "It’s very good to see this owl finally being described."

"They have clearly done a very professional job," he said.