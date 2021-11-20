New indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole almost $5 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted Friday on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes.

According to the Associated Press, charges include seven of money laundering, four of breach of trust, seven of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses; eight of computer crimes; and one of forgery.

Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper, and other people, as well as fees, meant for his law firm.

The news outlet reported that $3.8 million was intended for the sons of Murdaugh's housekeeper, whose death in 2019 was attributed to a fall at Murdaugh's home.

The 53-year-old Murdaugh remains in jail without bond after one of his two previous arrests.

The state Supreme Court has suspended his law license.

Friday's indictments don't cover the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son at the family's home.

According to the AP, 52-year-old Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed on June 7.

The news outlet reported that Alex found his wife and son outside the house near dog kennels after being shot several times.

Before he died, Paul was awaiting trial for a 2019 fatal accident on his father's boat that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman, the AP reported.

Maggie and Paul's case remains unsolved after more than six months.