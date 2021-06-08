Watch
Nevada enacts ban on 'non-functional grass' in an effort to conserve water

Ken Ritter/AP
FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, sprinklers water grass near a street corner in the Summerlin neighborhood of northwest Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation on Friday, June 4 to make the state the first in the nation to ban certain kinds of grass. The measure will ban water users in southern Nevada from planting decorative grass in an effort to conserve water. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:05:51-04

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed legislation to make the state the first in the U.S. to ban certain kinds of grass.

The measure signed Friday will ban water users in southern Nevada from planting decorative grass so they conserve water.

The grass ban starting in 2027 applies to office parks, entrances to housing developments and street medians. It does not apply to single-family homes, parks and golf courses.

Water officials say the ban will eliminate about 31% of the grass in the region.

The ban comes as western states that rely on the Colorado River for water prepare for the federal government to issue its first-ever official shortage declaration.

The Associated Press notes that other cities and states have previously enacted legislation that enacts temporary bans on lawns that must be watered, but Nevada's new law is the first permanent ban of its kind.

