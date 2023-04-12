Missing Texas woman found alive in submerged Jeep

A missing Texas woman was found alive by two fisherman who spotted her Jeep submerged in a lake, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received a call from the anglers, who said they had seen a black Jeep sticking out of the water, about 40 feet from the shore.

When deputies arrived with a wreckage service to begin removing the vehicle from the lake, they discovered that someone was still alive inside, authorities said.

The fishermen were able to safely rescue the woman from the jeep and a photo released from the scene show the men pulling her from the water and onto their boat before she was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department. According to KHOU, the woman had been missing for nearly two days.

Longview is located about 40 miles south of the lake where she was found.