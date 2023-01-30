Memphis Police relieve sixth officer following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

A Memphis Police spokesperson confirmed Monday that Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty.

Hemphill is among six officers who have been relieved of duty since the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days after he was confronted by a group of Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

The other five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.

Memphis Police said Hemphill was hired in 2018.

Video of the incident was released on Friday. The video prompted nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

In four different clips, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head.

Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries. Nichols' face was beaten and bloodied.

Additionally, the Shelby County sheriff announced Friday that two deputies on the scene after the beating were relieved of their duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Ben Crump and Tony Romanucci, the attorneys representing Nichols' family, expressed outrage that more was not done sooner.

"The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing," they said. "Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre's death just now coming to light? We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community - this news seems to indicate that they haven't risen to the occasion. It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability. The Memphis Police Department owes us all answers."

The five officers charged last week are Black, as was Nichols.