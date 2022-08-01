Mega Millions drawing produces over 9 million winners, including 1 that didn't need to buy a ticket

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will come crashing back to earth after a winning ticket was sold on Friday in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Illinois gas station that sold the winning ticket stands to profit off the massive ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is back down to $20 million after Friday’s jackpot reached $1.3 billion — the third largest in US history. The jackpot was the second-largest in Mega Millions history after a ticket worth over $1.5 billion was sold to an anonymous player in South Carolina.

As of Monday morning, the jackpot winner has not come forward.

The drawing marked the largest winning ticket ever sold in Illinois.

The winning ticket was bought at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. The Speedway will earn a $500,000 cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

After printing the winning ticket, the station drew crowds of people who took pictures of the business.

In addition to the jackpot, 26 tickets matched all five white balls to claim at least a $1 million prize.

In all, Friday’s drawing produced 9.5 million winners of prizes ranging from $2 to $1.3 billion. In case you need to check your numbers again, they were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14.