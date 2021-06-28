Medical students help passenger during mid-flight emergency

Two medical students from Louisiana State University were in the right place at the right time while taking a summer vacation.

On a flight to Greece, a passenger suffered a medical emergency and a call went out for anyone onboard who was a medical professional.

When no one responded, Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris identified themselves as medical students, according to LSU Health New Orleans, which posted on Facebook about the incident.

Duplessis and Bagneris were shown a woman who had become lightheaded during the flight and fell from low blood sugar and being overheated.

The two were able to calm the patient and got her to take some juice and food.

They communicated with a doctor on the ground while taking the woman’s blood pressure, pulse and blood sugar.

“The patient ended up feeling much better thanks to these two talented doctors in the making,” the university wrote.

When asked for comment, the university said Duplessis and Bagneris “are excellent students with involvement in the community as well as the classroom.”

When asked how the rest of the vacation was going, the school said “they are enjoying a well-earned vacation before classes begin again.”