Medical groups advise pregnant individuals to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two major medical groups, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), are recommending that all pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The organizations say their recommendation is backed by evidence that shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy.

The groups also state that data shows COVID-19 infections put pregnant people at increased risk of severe complications, including death.

“ACOG encourages its members to enthusiastically recommend vaccination to their patients. This means emphasizing the known safety of the vaccines and the increased risk of severe complications associated with COVID-19 infection, including death, during pregnancy,” said J. Martin Tucker, MD, FACOG, president of ACOG.

According to a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report from May, 16% of pregnant women had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

