Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' following Uvalde school shooting

Matthew McConaughey is using his platform to call for change.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is from Uvalde, Texas, wrote an op-ed for The Austin American-Statesman.

He said the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead prompted him to write the piece.

"I believe that responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms," McConaughey wrote. "I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children. The debate about gun control has delivered nothing but status quo. It’s time we talk about gun responsibility."

McConaughey claims there is a difference between gun control and gun responsibility, claiming there is "no constitutional barrier to gun responsibility."

The actor said he believes all gun purchases should require a background check. He also believes an "assault rifle" should only be sold to people 21 years and older, unless they are in the military. He also called for a national waiting period on "assault rifles" and for Red Flag laws to become the "law of the land."

"I am not under the illusion that these policies will solve all of our problems, but if responsible solutions can stop some of these tragedies from striking another community without destroying the Second Amendment, they're worth it," McConaughey said.

McConaughey called on lawmakers from both parties to find common ground. He also believes companies, private organizations, and responsible gun owners should be part of the conversation about how to make the U.S. safer.

"It’s time for real leaders to step up and do what’s right, so we can each and all just keep livin’," McConaughey said.