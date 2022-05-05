Maroon 5, Usher to headline benefit to honor Rep. John Lewis

Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday. The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns.

NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the event’s emcee. Along with Usher and Maroon 5’s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories.

The funds raised from the benefit will be distributed to several nonprofit beneficiaries, which prioritizes economic and community development.

Lewis died July 17, 2020 after a 33-year career in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to serving in Congress, Lewis was a civil rights leader who stood alongside the likes of Martin Luther King Jr.