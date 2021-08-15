Watch
Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Los Angeles Police officer Gutierrez, left, puts pressure on the open wound of a demonstrator, who was stabbed during clashes between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counter-protesters during an anti-vaccination protest in front of the City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Protestors gathered to protest against a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Los Angeles is considering a vaccine requirement at indoor businesses. Leaders there voted Wednesday, Aug. 11, to direct city attorneys to work out the details. Also Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.( AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 15:29:16-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department and local media say a man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates at Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters.

About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags and signs calling for "medical freedom" arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A small group of counterprotesters gathered nearby.

About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters.

A reporter for KPCC radio told police he was attacked while trying to conduct an interview.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
