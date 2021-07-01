Man in Las Vegas arrested for smearing bacon on Muslim family's door, car

LAS VEGAS — A 58-year-old man was arrested for a hate crime after allegedly smeared raw bacon on a Muslim family’s home in the Las Vegas valley.

Ricky Uwich is facing charges of harassment, stalking, and being a nuisance, all based on a person’s perceived race, color, religion, or national origin.

On June 21, a Las Vegas police officer responded to a call from Uwich’s residence.

Uwich told the responding officer that a neighboring family was “constantly” bothering him, and he did not like them because they are Muslim. He also accused the family of being terrorists.

The officer then contacted the family, who explained that the issues with Uwich began in January and had only gotten worse despite attempts to make peace with Uwich, including cooking his meals. They showed the police officer multiple text messages from Uwich where he accused them of breaking a chandelier in his home despite having never been inside and of molesting a juvenile who lives with Uwich.

The family also showed the officer a video of Uwich smearing their door, doorknob, handrails, and wall with uncooked bacon two days earlier. Muslims do not eat pork because it is considered unclean.

RAW: Man wipes bacon on Muslim family's home

Additionally, they provided photos of Uwich placing the bacon on their car and video from their Ring doorbell camera video of Uwich shouting profanities and making threats.

One of the family members was visibly upset when talking to the police and stated that the bacon incident made her feel disgusting and dirty. The family member also expressed fear that Uwich would become more violent.

When confronted, Uwich admitted smearing the bacon and said he did so because he does not like Muslims because he believes they perpetrated the 9/11 attacks.

The arrest report did not identify the family, and the location of the incident was redacted in the report.

Joyce Lupiani at KTNV first reported this story.