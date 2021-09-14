Leftover veggies from Alaska State Fair provided to bears at Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

Several brown bears at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center enjoy leftover treats provided by the Alaska State Fair.

According to the conservation center, the Alaska State Fair provides leftover veggies that local farmers grow and then compete with every year.

Anything leftover is then sent to the conservation center.

KTUU reported that the partnership between the fair and the center has been going on for over a decade.

According to KTUU, the produce dropped off this year weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.