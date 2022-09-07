Watch Now
Las Vegas police search county administrator's home after reporter fatally stabbed

PD: 'Serving search warrants' related to Jeff German homicide
German homicide search 1 090722.png
KTNV
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning. Earlier that morning, police confirmed they were serving search warrants related to the killing of local journalist Jeff German.
German homicide search 1 090722.png
Jeff German - courtesy Review-Journal.jpg
German suspect 2 - LVMPD.jpg
German suspect 1 - LVMPD.jpg
German homicide suspect vehicle LVMPD .png
German homicide search 6 090722.png
German homicide search 7 090722.png
German homicide search 3 090722.png
German homicide search 5 090722.png
German homicide search 4 090722.png
German homicide search 2 090722.png
Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 14:02:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning.

LVMPD officials sent a statement confirming officers were serving search warrants related to the homicide of investigative reporter Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3.

Wednesday, crews witnessed officers going in and out of Telles' home.

In a public update on Tuesday, Capt. Dori Koren shared new photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to German's killing: a red or maroon 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.

A vehicle parked in the driveway at Telles' home appeared similar to the vehicle in photos Koren shared.

German homicide suspect vehicle
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared this image of a vehicle believed to be related to the killing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published several stories about Telles. Telles has publicly stated negative things about German and his reporting in the past.

Earlier this week, police shared photos of a potential suspect who was seen near German's home, wearing a large-brimmed straw hat and a long-sleeved orange construction shirt.

Suspect in journalist's murder
Las Vegas police shared these photos of a person suspected of the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, officials didn't specify where they were searching.

"No further information will be provided at this time," they said.

This article was written by KTNV.

