Police: Officer wounded, 1 dead in Tennessee school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded.

Police say no one else was killed or wounded Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville and that a male was detained.

Knoxville Police posted on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at the school.

They said shots rang out as officers approached the person.

The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span.

According to The Associated Press, those shootings did not occur in the school, The AP reported.

Earlier Monday, the Knoxville Police Department responded to the school for a reported officer-involved shooting at around 3 p.m.

During an appearance on WVLT, Mayor Indya Kincannon said the officer who was shot is awake, in good spirits, and is "going to be OK."

The mayor added that the officer is recovering at UT Medical Center.

In a tweet, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed a shooting did occur, but the school had been secured, The Associated Press reported.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas tweeted.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Nashville (ATF Nashville) said in a tweet that they were responding to the shooting and were called in to assist law enforcement partners.

Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the high school.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so please check back for details.