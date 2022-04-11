Kmart will be down to 3 locations after store in NJ closes

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave only three remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse.

It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith.

Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart, Target and Amazon.

But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

"It’s a study in greed, avarice and incompetence,” Cohen said.

The three remaining Kmarts are in Westwood, New Jersey, on New York’s Long Island, and in Miami.