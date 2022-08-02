Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Governor: 37 dead, 1,300 rescued from Kentucky flooding

Severe Weather Appalachia
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Severe Weather Appalachia
Posted at 7:36 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 08:36:29-04

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday morning that 37 people have died from flooding that enveloped the eastern foothills of the state over the last six days.

Beshear said the ongoing search and rescue efforts remain “active.” He said officials have performed 1,300 water rescues. He said more bodies were found overnight and the official death toll will rise.

The governor said with high heat expected in the coming days and access to air conditioning and drinking water cut off, cooling centers will be open in eight counties.

The governor also announced there has been $2.3 million raised for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to go toward flooding relief efforts.

Jackson, Kentucky, had its wettest July on record.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education