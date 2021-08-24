Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor

Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor.

The Democrat from western New York assumed the office at the stroke of midnight Tuesday.

She’s taking control of a state government desperate to get back to business after months of distractions over sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo submitted his resignation letter late Monday.

Hochul’s ascent to the top job comes as the state is dealing with a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an economy still hurting from the pandemic.

