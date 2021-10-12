Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration is again urging courts to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions in the state since early September.

The latest request came Monday night as clinics in Oklahoma, Louisiana and other states remain busy with Texas patients journeys hundreds of miles away to get care.

The law known as Senate Bill 8 amounts to the toughest abortion restrictions in the U.S. It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

A federal judge halted the law for a brief 48-hour window last week but it was reinstated after Texas quickly appealed.