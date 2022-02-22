Jury to resume deliberations Tuesday in hate crimes trial linked to Ahmaud Arbery's murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The jury is deliberating in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who have already been convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

Jurors discussed the case for three hours Monday and were to resume Tuesday morning.

Greg and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are serving life sentences for the murder of the 25-year-old Black man.

Prosecutors say the killing was motivated by "pent-up racial anger," and all three defendants showed in their own words how they feel about African Americans.

During the trial, FBI intelligence analysts shared cell phone and social media evidence that Bryan and Travis McMichael repeatedly used racial slurs.

Defense lawyers said racist statements do not prove they targeted Arbery because of his skin color.

The three men chased Arbery down a Brunswick, Georgia, street on Feb. 23, 2020, after they spotted him jogging in their neighborhood.

Arbery had briefly stopped inside a home in the neighborhood under construction. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased after him, believing him to be responsible for a series of break-ins in the area.

Video from the incident showed the McMichaels drive up beside Arbery. A struggle followed for a few moments before Travis McMichael fired his gun, and Arbery stumbled to the ground.

The men did not face charges connected with the shooting for several months. However, once the video leaked to the public, sparking outrage, the McMichaels were arrested and charged. Bryan was arrested and charged a few weeks later.

The three men were convicted of murder charges and other crimes linked to the shooting in November. Last month, the McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.