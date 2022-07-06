Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder was found guilty of the first-degree murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle, a court ruled on Wednesday.

A Los Angeles prosecutor said Holder premeditated the killing of Hussle.

He was convicted of fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago. During opening statements, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors that Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33.

Holder's defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated, and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged.

Holder could get life in prison.