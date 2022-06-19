Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS (AP) — A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Americans across the country gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks.

Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities.

President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday.

June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state.

It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.