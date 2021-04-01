Watch
Judge awards Nike temporary restraining order against 'Satan shoes'

MSCHF
On Thursday, April 1, 2021, a judge sided with Nike by issuing a temporary restraining order against MSCHF and Lil Nas X for the unofficial Nike sneakers as known as "Satan shoes."
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 01, 2021
"Satan shoes" are officially off the market.

On Thursday, a federal judge granted Nike's motion for a temporary restraining order against MSCHF and Lil Nas X to stop the controversial sneakers' sale, The New York Times reported.

The modified satanic-themed Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, which were tied to the release of the rapper's religious-themed music video "Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” featured a pentagon charm, an upside-down cross, and text reading "LUKE 10:18."

The shoes were also injected with blood donated by members of the team into the shoe's air bubble sole.

The $1,018 shoes sold out in less than a minute.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Monday, Nike alleged that the shoes were made without the company's "approval or authorization," Rolling Stone reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nike claimed the shoes damaged its professional reputation because people are threatening to boycott them as they believe they're an official release.

According to CBS News, MSCHF's lawyers said all but one of the 666 pairs sold had already been shipped.

