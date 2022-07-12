Watch Now
Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

The vehicle, left, carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
TOKYO (AP) — The people of Japan bid their final goodbyes Tuesday to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago.

Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe.

Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by.

About 1,000 people, including Abe's widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, governing party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe's body will be cremated, according to CNN.

Abe’s assassination has shaken Japan, one of the world’s safest nations with some of the strictest gun laws. A suspect was arrested on the spot.

