Jan. 6 suspect granted asylum in Belarus

Evan Neumann, who has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has been granted asylum in Belarus.

In a video posted on Belarusian state television, Neumann called the action "bittersweet."

The FBI currently lists Neumann as a wanted fugitive. It notes that he was indicted on 14 counts in December 2021. He is accused of attacking officers during the insurrection.

The FBI knew Neumann had ties to Ukraine and Belarus. He reportedly crossed the border from Ukraine into Belarus before seeking asylum.

According to NPR, Belarus granted Neumann asylum because it believes the charges are politically motivated.

In the video, Neumann said he has started a life in Belarus and plans to travel to Minsk.

Belarus is a Russian ally and has supported the country in its invasion of Ukraine.