Jade Carey, Suni Lee to represent USA in gymnastics all-around

TOKYO — Jade Carey and Suni Lee will represent Team USA in the women's gymnastics all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Carey was not scheduled to compete in the all-around, which features the top 24 gymnasts from qualifying. Carey was among the top 24. However, a rule states a country can only be represented by two athletes in the event.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee were slated to represent the USA, but Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health.

Carey, a native of Arizona, has been successful on the international stage. She is a World Championship Silver Medalist on the vault and floor exercise.

Lee is among the favorites to win the gold medal in the all-around. She finished third in qualifying, behind Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

The all-around competition begins Thursday morning in the U.S.