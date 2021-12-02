Investigators release new details about 15-year-old Michigan shooting suspect

OXFORD, Mich. — Ethan Crumbley faced a judge Wednesday, just one day after he was accused of gunning down his classmates at Oxford High School.

As detectives search for clues about what led up to the shooting, the Oakland County Sheriff confirms what the 7 Investigators have been learning from several sources: that Oxford High School officials met with the teen and his parents about concerning behavior just hours before the shooting.

“We had no information from the schools. But we have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning. The parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face with the school,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard would not reveal the topics discussed during that meeting, only that his liaison officer in the school was not told about it. Bouchard also confirmed the school allowed Crumbley to stay in the building after that 10:00 a.m. meeting Tuesday, and around 12:50 p.m., the shooting started.

Bouchard said the “content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation.”

The sheriff previously acknowledged that a handgun shown on a social media account believed to belong to the suspect is the same type of weapon used in the murders.

But law enforcement officials are also telling the 7 Investigators that the 15-year-old has no previous school discipline issues and no prior criminal record.

While a motive is not yet clear, sheriff’s investigators are pouring over documents, notebooks and searching the suspect’s phone for clues.

“Items we have seized- documents, papers, phones, evidentiary value items to look to see something that would lead to our understanding of what motivated him. But I will say it again – there is NOTHING that he could have faced that would warrant senseless absolutely brutal violence on other kids,” said Bouchard.

Heather Catallo at WXYZ first reported this story.