Ida's remnants blanket Northeast in rain, stir tornadoes

This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP)
Posted at 8:37 PM, Sep 01, 2021
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people after water reached dangerous levels at a Pennsylvania town nicknamed Flood City.

The storm moved east Wednesday evening, with the National Weather Service confirming at least one tornado and social media posts showing homes blown to rubble and roofs torn from buildings in a New Jersey county near Philadelphia.

New Jersey is under a flash flood watch until Thursday.

Pennsylvania was blanketed with rain after high water drove some from their homes in Maryland and Virginia.

A Pennsylvania county official said two dams were being monitored but water levels appeared to be receding Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain also blanketed New York much of Thursday.

Numerous matches at the U.S. Open, which is played in Flushing Meadows, were postponed. Matches on the stadium courts were played under a retractable roof.

