Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

How to get Subway for life at a 1-day only tattoo event in Las Vegas

Subway Footlong
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2015, file photo, workers make sandwiches at a Subway sandwich franchise in Seattle.
Subway Footlong
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:01:43-04

Subway is offering nine "superfans" the chance to get subs for a month, a year or even a lifetime at a one-day-only tattoo event in Las Vegas.

The catch? The fans have to get a Subway Series logo tattoo. The size and location of the tattoo determine how long the fan will get free subs.

  • Subs for a month: 2" x 2" tattoo on wrist, bicep or foot
  • Subs for a year: 3" x 3" tattoo on shoulder blade, forearm or calf
  • Subs for life: "The Footlong," a 12" x 12" tattoo on sternum or back

Subway is hosting the block party event on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at Bad Apple Tattoo. Superfans will be tattooed by two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe or a member of his team.

According to a press release, Subway will offer only nine tattoos during the six-hour event, and only one person will be able to get the "Footlong" tattoo that promises free subs for life. The rest, Subway said, would be a mixture of the other two size options.

"Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives," said DJ Tambe, tattoo artist. "Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase."

You must be 21 and older to take part and the tattoos will be done on a first come, first served basis. Fans can line up starting at 8 a.m. on July 27, with last call for the 12" x 12" tattoo at 1 p.m. PT, and 3 p.m. PT for the 3" x 3" and 2" x 2" tattoos. Full terms can be found at Subway.com/en-us/SubwaySeriesForLife.

This article was written by Emily McCain for WFTS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education