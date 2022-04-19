Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says

Climate Change Hollywood
AP
In this undated photo provided by Good Energy, the online resource “Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change" is displayed on a computer monitor. The project, intended to increase climate change-related words and phrases in TV and film scripts, was created with feedback from more than 100 film and TV writers, said Anna Jane Joyner, editor-in-chief of the playbook and founder of Good Energy, a nonprofit consultancy. (Good Energy via AP)
Climate Change Hollywood
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 12:22:20-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood's response to climate change has included donations, protests, and other forms of activism.

But it's apparently missing out on a solution close to home.

According to a new study of TV and film scripts from 2016-20, less than 3% refers to climate change-related words and phrases.

An initiative intends to help turn that around with a blueprint titled "Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change."

Groups including Bloomberg Philanthropies, Sierra Club, and the Walton Family Foundation provided funding for the project.

The playbook was created with feedback from more than 100 TV and film writers.

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Don Cheadle, and Shailene Woodley have used their platform to sound the alarm bells.

DiCaprio starred in the 2021 Oscar-nominated film "Don't Look Up," which is about a comet about to strike Earth as a metaphor for climate change.

But the playbook wants is for Hollywood to use less-dire approaches to get their point across.

Among its suggestions: show solutions to climate change in the background, such as including solar panels in an exterior shot of a building.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education