High court declines to take up fight over airline crew rest

The U.S. Supreme Court is letting states set their own standards for meal and rest breaks by airline crews.

On Thursday, the court declined to hear an appeal against a California law that gives flight crews that are based in the state meal and rest breaks not required by federal rules. It's a setback for airlines, which favor less-generous working rules set by the Federal Aviation Administration.

An appeals court in San Francisco upheld the California law last year, saying that federal regulation of airlines is limited to prices, routes and services.

Federal regulations limit flight attendants to a 14-hour work day, but they remain on duty during meal breaks. Airlines argue that if the California law stands, they will need to add crew members on some flights, which would lead to higher fares.