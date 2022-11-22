Pilot, meteorologist killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash

A pilot and meteorologist were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed in North Carolina on Tuesday.

WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, identified the victims as pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss," the station said in a statement. "Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board."

The helicopter crashed on the side of Interstate 77.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings said it appeared the pilot acted heroically before the helicopter crashed.

"It seems the pilot made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic," Jennings said.

According to WBTV, Tayag had been with the station since 2017. He was reportedly a pilot for more than 20 years.

Myers was from the Charlotte area. He returned to North Carolina after a career that crossed the country.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.