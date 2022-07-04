Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard’s lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the $10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In post-trial motions filed last week, Heard's lawyers argued that the jury’s verdict was not supported by the evidence.

They also claim that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.

Heard’s attorneys call the jury’s June 1 award of $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages to Depp “excessive” and “indefensible.”

The judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 immediately after the verdict to comply with a state cap.

They ask the judge to set aside the verdict and dismiss Depp’s lawsuit or order a new trial.

Following the trial, where both sides accused the other of abuse, Heard said she still has love for Depp.

“I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all," she said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC's Today.