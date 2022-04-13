Giants' Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres 13-2.

The 31-year-old Nakken took over at first base in the third inning after Antoan Richardson got ejected.

When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park.

She also received a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

After the game, Nakken reflected on the moment.

"I think we're all inspirations doing everything that we do on a day-to-day basis and I think, yes, this carries a little bit more weight because of the visibility, obviously there's a historical nature to it," she said, according to ESPN. "But again, this is my job."

The Baseball Hall of Fame also took notice of the historic moment. ESPN reports that her helmet has been sent to be displayed in Cooperstown, New York.