Gaetz says he won't resign over 'false' sex allegations

Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will not resign from Congress. The Florida Republican made his statement less than a week since reports emerged that he's under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. Gaetz wrote a column that appeared Monday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet.

Gaetz denies accusations that he “slept with” an underage girl. He also suggests he’s being targeted by political foes because he “loathes the swamp.”

Gaetz, 38, has been one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders. So far, Gaetz has received almost no public support from other congressional Republicans, and none from Trump.

The New York Times reported last week that Gaetz is under investigation for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. The New York Times reported that investigators are looking into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws. The investigation was launched by the DOJ under former Attorney General Bill Barr in the final months of the Trump administration, the Times reported.

No charges have been filed by the DOJ.

Gaetz told Newsy that he is being extorted by a “former DOJ official” for $25 million.

“The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation,” Gaetz said. “No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation.”

Gaetz said in a tweet that he has been "cooperating with federal authorities."