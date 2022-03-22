Watch
Founder of 'Cowboys for Trump' found guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin, arrives at the Federal Court House in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Capitol Riot Elected Official
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:54:00-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden heard one day of testimony without a jury before handing down a verdict Tuesday in the misdemeanor case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin.

Griffin's Washington, D.C., trial was the second among the hundreds of federal cases arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege.

The Cowboys for Trump founder is among the few riot defendants who wasn’t accused of entering the Capitol building.

According to CNN, Griffin told reporters outside the courthouse that he didn't want to go to jail but still peddled conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 being a setup by the government.

Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

