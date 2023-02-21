Former US President Jimmy Carter under at-home hospice care

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 98, was placed under at-home hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center announced over the weekend.

The 39th president of the U.S., Carter is also the longest-lived American president. The Carter Center said on Saturday that he “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

The statement said that the family "asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter opened the Carter Center in 1982 with his wife and former first lady, 95-year-old Rosalynn. In 2002 the former president won a Nobel Peace Prize.

Hospice care is typically put in place to focus on increasing comfort for patients and their family for end of life care.