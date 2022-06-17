Former NASCAR racer Clint Bowyer involved in fatal Missouri crash

Authorities in Missouri say former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly car accident with a pedestrian on a highway near Osage Beach earlier this month.

According to a Lake Ozark Police Department crash report, the Associated Press reported that on June 5, a 47-year-old woman was walking on the U.S. 54 exit ramp when Bowyer struck her.

The woman, Mary Jane Simmons, died at the scene.

Police said Bowyer, who stopped immediately and called 911, showed no signs of impairment and provided a blood sample roadside that showed no signs of alcohol.

According to the police report, a crystalline substance was found among Simmons' belongings.

Police believe that Simmons may have also been under the influence of after receiving information from residents at a recreational vehicle park where she was staying, the AP reported.

Since retiring from racing in 2020, Bowyer joined Fox Sports as an analyst.